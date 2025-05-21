Currencies / SYBT
SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
74.51 USD 1.40 (1.84%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SYBT exchange rate has changed by -1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.31 and at a high of 75.52.
Follow Stock Yards Bancorp Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
74.31 75.52
Year Range
57.12 83.83
- Previous Close
- 75.91
- Open
- 75.42
- Bid
- 74.51
- Ask
- 74.81
- Low
- 74.31
- High
- 75.52
- Volume
- 68
- Daily Change
- -1.84%
- Month Change
- -6.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.56%
- Year Change
- 20.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%