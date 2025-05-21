시세섹션
통화 / SYBT
주식로 돌아가기

SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

75.27 USD 1.27 (1.66%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

SYBT 환율이 오늘 -1.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 74.39이고 고가는 76.52이었습니다.

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SYBT News

일일 변동 비율
74.39 76.52
년간 변동
57.12 83.83
이전 종가
76.54
시가
76.52
Bid
75.27
Ask
75.57
저가
74.39
고가
76.52
볼륨
360
일일 변동
-1.66%
월 변동
-6.02%
6개월 변동
8.66%
년간 변동율
21.70%
20 9월, 토요일