SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc
75.27 USD 1.27 (1.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SYBT a changé de -1.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.39 et à un maximum de 76.52.
Suivez la dynamique Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SYBT Nouvelles
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Presents at Raymond James 2025 U.S. Bank and Banking on Tech Conferences - Slideshow (NASDAQ:SYBT)
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints Michael W. Woods as principal accounting officer
- Stock Yards Bancorp stock hits all-time high at 83.81 USD
- TriCo Bancshares Rewards Shareholders With 9% Dividend Hike
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- 4 Bank Stocks With Dividend Hikes This Week to Keep on Your Radar
- David Hardy appointed to Stock Yards Bancorp board of directors
- Stock Yards Bancorp raises quarterly dividend to $0.32 per share
- Bears are Losing Control Over Stock Yards (SYBT), Here's Why It's a 'Buy' Now
- Piper Sandler raises SY Bancorp stock price target to $86 on strong results
- Stock Yards Bancorp earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Stock Yards (SYBT) Q2 Earnings
- Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stock Yards Bancorp authorizes new stock repurchase program of up to 1 million shares
- Stock Yards Bancorp appoints BDO USA as new independent auditor
- Stock Yards Bancorp stock reaches all-time high at 79.95 USD
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 29
- Stock Yards Bancorp director sells $312,000 in common stock
- Stock Yards Bancorp to Participate in the Stephens Investor Conference in Portland, Maine
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 8
- Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.31 per Common Share
Range quotidien
74.39 76.52
Range Annuel
57.12 83.83
- Clôture Précédente
- 76.54
- Ouverture
- 76.52
- Bid
- 75.27
- Ask
- 75.57
- Plus Bas
- 74.39
- Plus Haut
- 76.52
- Volume
- 360
- Changement quotidien
- -1.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- -6.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.66%
- Changement Annuel
- 21.70%
20 septembre, samedi