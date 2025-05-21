CotationsSections
SYBT: Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

75.27 USD 1.27 (1.66%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SYBT a changé de -1.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 74.39 et à un maximum de 76.52.

Suivez la dynamique Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
74.39 76.52
Range Annuel
57.12 83.83
Clôture Précédente
76.54
Ouverture
76.52
Bid
75.27
Ask
75.57
Plus Bas
74.39
Plus Haut
76.52
Volume
360
Changement quotidien
-1.66%
Changement Mensuel
-6.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.66%
Changement Annuel
21.70%
