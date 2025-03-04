クォートセクション
通貨 / STRW
株に戻る

STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc

12.57 USD 0.31 (2.53%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

STRWの今日の為替レートは、2.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.01の安値と12.69の高値で取引されました。

Strawberry Fields REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STRW News

1日のレンジ
12.01 12.69
1年のレンジ
8.70 12.83
以前の終値
12.26
始値
12.10
買値
12.57
買値
12.87
安値
12.01
高値
12.69
出来高
40
1日の変化
2.53%
1ヶ月の変化
8.55%
6ヶ月の変化
7.80%
1年の変化
1.53%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K