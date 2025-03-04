通貨 / STRW
STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc
12.57 USD 0.31 (2.53%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STRWの今日の為替レートは、2.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり12.01の安値と12.69の高値で取引されました。
Strawberry Fields REIT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STRW News
1日のレンジ
12.01 12.69
1年のレンジ
8.70 12.83
- 以前の終値
- 12.26
- 始値
- 12.10
- 買値
- 12.57
- 買値
- 12.87
- 安値
- 12.01
- 高値
- 12.69
- 出来高
- 40
- 1日の変化
- 2.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.80%
- 1年の変化
- 1.53%
