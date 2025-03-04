Currencies / STRW
STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc
12.28 USD 0.49 (3.84%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STRW exchange rate has changed by -3.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.23 and at a high of 12.71.
Follow Strawberry Fields REIT Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STRW News
- The State Of REITs: September 2025 Edition
- Slacking Into A Rate Cut
- Strawberry Fields REIT stock price target raised to $14.50 at Lake Street
- STRW vs. OHI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- NNN REIT (NNN) Q2 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
- Strawberry Fields REIT: A Mispriced Cash Machine In Skilled Nursing Real Estate
- REITs Score Key Tax Bill Wins
- Strawberry Fields REIT raises $87.6 million through Series B bond offering in Israel
- Strawberry Fields Stock: Bought At $9.8/Share, Upside Potential Was Here (NYSE:STRW)
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- REITs: The Riches Are In The Niches
- SILA Q4: Consistent Income From Health Care REIT (NYSE:SILA)
- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:STRW)
Daily Range
12.23 12.71
Year Range
8.70 12.83
- Previous Close
- 12.77
- Open
- 12.71
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Low
- 12.23
- High
- 12.71
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -3.84%
- Month Change
- 6.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.32%
- Year Change
- -0.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%