Valute / STRW
STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc
12.25 USD 0.32 (2.55%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STRW ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.17 e ad un massimo di 12.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STRW News
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.17 12.80
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 12.83
- Chiusura Precedente
- 12.57
- Apertura
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.25
- Ask
- 12.55
- Minimo
- 12.17
- Massimo
- 12.80
- Volume
- 75
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.05%
21 settembre, domenica