STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc

12.25 USD 0.32 (2.55%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STRW ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.17 e ad un massimo di 12.80.

Segui le dinamiche di Strawberry Fields REIT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.17 12.80
Intervallo Annuale
8.70 12.83
Chiusura Precedente
12.57
Apertura
12.70
Bid
12.25
Ask
12.55
Minimo
12.17
Massimo
12.80
Volume
75
Variazione giornaliera
-2.55%
Variazione Mensile
5.79%
Variazione Semestrale
5.06%
Variazione Annuale
-1.05%
