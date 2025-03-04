货币 / STRW
STRW: Strawberry Fields REIT Inc
12.49 USD 0.21 (1.71%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STRW汇率已更改1.71%。当日，交易品种以低点12.40和高点12.57进行交易。
关注Strawberry Fields REIT Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STRW新闻
日范围
12.40 12.57
年范围
8.70 12.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.28
- 开盘价
- 12.52
- 卖价
- 12.49
- 买价
- 12.79
- 最低价
- 12.40
- 最高价
- 12.57
- 交易量
- 29
- 日变化
- 1.71%
- 月变化
- 7.86%
- 6个月变化
- 7.12%
- 年变化
- 0.89%
