SNCR: Synchronoss Technologies Inc
6.55 USD 0.35 (5.65%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SNCRの今日の為替レートは、5.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.92の安値と6.62の高値で取引されました。
Synchronoss Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
5.92 6.62
1年のレンジ
5.25 15.46
- 以前の終値
- 6.20
- 始値
- 6.26
- 買値
- 6.55
- 買値
- 6.85
- 安値
- 5.92
- 高値
- 6.62
- 出来高
- 211
- 1日の変化
- 5.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.53%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -42.49%
- 1年の変化
- -57.25%
