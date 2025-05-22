クォートセクション
通貨 / SNCR
SNCR: Synchronoss Technologies Inc

6.55 USD 0.35 (5.65%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SNCRの今日の為替レートは、5.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.92の安値と6.62の高値で取引されました。

Synchronoss Technologies Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
5.92 6.62
1年のレンジ
5.25 15.46
以前の終値
6.20
始値
6.26
買値
6.55
買値
6.85
安値
5.92
高値
6.62
出来高
211
1日の変化
5.65%
1ヶ月の変化
9.53%
6ヶ月の変化
-42.49%
1年の変化
-57.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K