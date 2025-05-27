Währungen / SNCR
SNCR: Synchronoss Technologies Inc
6.47 USD 0.08 (1.22%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SNCR hat sich für heute um -1.22% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.43 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.80 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Synchronoss Technologies Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SNCR News
Tagesspanne
6.43 6.80
Jahresspanne
5.25 15.46
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6.55
- Eröffnung
- 6.57
- Bid
- 6.47
- Ask
- 6.77
- Tief
- 6.43
- Hoch
- 6.80
- Volumen
- 114
- Tagesänderung
- -1.22%
- Monatsänderung
- 8.19%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -43.20%
- Jahresänderung
- -57.77%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K