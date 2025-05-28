Valute / SNCR
SNCR: Synchronoss Technologies Inc
6.42 USD 0.13 (1.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SNCR ha avuto una variazione del -1.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.29 e ad un massimo di 6.80.
Segui le dinamiche di Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SNCR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.29 6.80
Intervallo Annuale
5.25 15.46
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.55
- Apertura
- 6.57
- Bid
- 6.42
- Ask
- 6.72
- Minimo
- 6.29
- Massimo
- 6.80
- Volume
- 190
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -43.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- -58.09%
21 settembre, domenica