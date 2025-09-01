通貨 / SLV
SLV: iShares Silver Trust
37.97 USD 0.17 (0.45%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLVの今日の為替レートは、0.45%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.61の安値と38.00の高値で取引されました。
iShares Silver Trustダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SLV News
1日のレンジ
37.61 38.00
1年のレンジ
26.19 39.01
- 以前の終値
- 37.80
- 始値
- 37.85
- 買値
- 37.97
- 買値
- 38.27
- 安値
- 37.61
- 高値
- 38.00
- 出来高
- 11.224 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.45%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 23.04%
- 1年の変化
- 31.93%
