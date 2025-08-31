Divisas / SLV
SLV: iShares Silver Trust
37.80 USD 0.79 (2.05%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SLV de hoy ha cambiado un -2.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.35, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 38.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas iShares Silver Trust. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
37.35 38.34
Rango anual
26.19 39.01
- Cierres anteriores
- 38.59
- Open
- 38.02
- Bid
- 37.80
- Ask
- 38.10
- Low
- 37.35
- High
- 38.34
- Volumen
- 19.067 K
- Cambio diario
- -2.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.22%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.49%
- Cambio anual
- 31.34%
