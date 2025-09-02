Valute / SLV
SLV: iShares Silver Trust
39.03 USD 1.06 (2.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLV ha avuto una variazione del 2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.19 e ad un massimo di 39.12.
Segui le dinamiche di iShares Silver Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SLV News
Intervallo Giornaliero
38.19 39.12
Intervallo Annuale
26.19 39.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.97
- Apertura
- 38.30
- Bid
- 39.03
- Ask
- 39.33
- Minimo
- 38.19
- Massimo
- 39.12
- Volume
- 29.371 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.58%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 35.62%
20 settembre, sabato