SLV: iShares Silver Trust

39.03 USD 1.06 (2.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLV ha avuto una variazione del 2.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 38.19 e ad un massimo di 39.12.

Segui le dinamiche di iShares Silver Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
38.19 39.12
Intervallo Annuale
26.19 39.12
Chiusura Precedente
37.97
Apertura
38.30
Bid
39.03
Ask
39.33
Minimo
38.19
Massimo
39.12
Volume
29.371 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.79%
Variazione Mensile
6.58%
Variazione Semestrale
26.47%
Variazione Annuale
35.62%
20 settembre, sabato