SLV
SLV: iShares Silver Trust
38.61 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SLV exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.34 and at a high of 39.01.
Follow iShares Silver Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SLV News
Daily Range
38.34 39.01
Year Range
26.19 39.01
- Previous Close
- 38.74
- Open
- 38.98
- Bid
- 38.61
- Ask
- 38.91
- Low
- 38.34
- High
- 39.01
- Volume
- 12.656 K
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 5.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 25.11%
- Year Change
- 34.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%