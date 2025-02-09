通貨 / SLAB
SLAB: Silicon Laboratories Inc
141.29 USD 5.12 (3.76%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SLABの今日の為替レートは、3.76%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり139.95の安値と143.45の高値で取引されました。
Silicon Laboratories Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SLAB News
- スティフェル、シリコン・ラボラトリーズの目標株価を150ドルに維持
- Silicon Labs stock price target maintained at $150 by Stifel
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Silicon Labs Stock Jumped 60% Since April; Its Unique, Versatile Chips Make It One To Watch
- Silicon Laboratories Getting Closer To Key Technical Benchmark
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- AMD Stock Slides As Chipmaker Posts In-Line Earnings
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SLAB)
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Silicon Labs earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Texas Instruments Stock Nears Buy Point Ahead Of Q2 Report
- Stifel maintains buy rating on Silicon Labs stock, sees IoT growth
- Silicon Labs and Wirepas Surpass 10 Million Chipsets, Powering Industrial IoT at Scale
- Benchmark maintains Buy rating for Silicon Labs stock at $160 target
- Silicon Laboratories: The Outlook Is Not As Solid As It Looks (NASDAQ:SLAB)
- Silicon Labs Unveils First Series 3 SoCs, Powering the Next Wave of IoT Breakthroughs
- Silicon Labs Revenue Beats Estimates As Inventory Recoves - Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)
- Silicon Laboratories executive sells shares worth $152,360
- Silicon Labs stock holds $160 target, Benchmark affirms Buy rating
- Nvidia Jumps 5.5% As Saudis Greenlight AI Build-Out
- Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF): Improving IOT Markets Are Encouraging, But Risks Remain
- Silicon Labs: Q4 2024 Results Are More Bullish On Outlook (Rating Upgrade)(NASDAQ:SLAB)
1日のレンジ
139.95 143.45
1年のレンジ
82.82 160.00
- 以前の終値
- 136.17
- 始値
- 139.99
- 買値
- 141.29
- 買値
- 141.59
- 安値
- 139.95
- 高値
- 143.45
- 出来高
- 723
- 1日の変化
- 3.76%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.68%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 26.11%
- 1年の変化
- 23.40%
