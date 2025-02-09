QuotesSections
Currencies / SLAB
SLAB: Silicon Laboratories Inc

133.24 USD 1.29 (0.96%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SLAB exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.50 and at a high of 133.86.

SLAB exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 132.50 and at a high of 133.86.

Daily Range
132.50 133.86
Year Range
82.82 160.00
Previous Close
134.53
Open
133.76
Bid
133.24
Ask
133.54
Low
132.50
High
133.86
Volume
77
Daily Change
-0.96%
Month Change
2.49%
6 Months Change
18.92%
Year Change
16.37%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%