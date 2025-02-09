Valute / SLAB
SLAB: Silicon Laboratories Inc
137.18 USD 4.11 (2.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SLAB ha avuto una variazione del -2.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 136.85 e ad un massimo di 141.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Silicon Laboratories Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
136.85 141.32
Intervallo Annuale
82.82 160.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 141.29
- Apertura
- 141.10
- Bid
- 137.18
- Ask
- 137.48
- Minimo
- 136.85
- Massimo
- 141.32
- Volume
- 529
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.91%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.81%
20 settembre, sabato