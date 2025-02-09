QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SLAB
SLAB: Silicon Laboratories Inc

137.18 USD 4.11 (2.91%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SLAB ha avuto una variazione del -2.91% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 136.85 e ad un massimo di 141.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Silicon Laboratories Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
136.85 141.32
Intervallo Annuale
82.82 160.00
Chiusura Precedente
141.29
Apertura
141.10
Bid
137.18
Ask
137.48
Minimo
136.85
Massimo
141.32
Volume
529
Variazione giornaliera
-2.91%
Variazione Mensile
5.52%
Variazione Semestrale
22.44%
Variazione Annuale
19.81%
