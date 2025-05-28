通貨 / SGD
SGD: Safe and Green Development Corporation
1.33 USD 0.01 (0.75%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SGDの今日の為替レートは、-0.75%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.31の安値と1.38の高値で取引されました。
Safe and Green Development Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SGD News
- BMO Capital resumes Snowline Gold stock with Outperform rating
- Safe And Green Q2 Revenue Jumps 3,200%
- Safe and Green Development reports 3,200% revenue growth in Q2
- Trade wins and holiday woes: Mixed emotions amid the Singdollar’s climb against China’s yuan
- Why LendingClub Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL), AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)
- China’s exports to emerging markets surge, UBS warns of disinflationary risks
- BMO Capital lowers Snowline Gold stock price target on Valley PEA results
- SGD appoints three new board members following acquisition
- SGD subsidiary expands into high-value soil products market
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- US Stocks Mixed; Dollar General Posts Upbeat Earnings - Huachen AI Parking Mgmt (NASDAQ:HCAI), Dollar General (NYSE:DG)
- SGD acquires Resource Group to expand green solutions
- Why Box Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG), Box (NYSE:BOX)
1日のレンジ
1.31 1.38
1年のレンジ
0.23 6.61
- 以前の終値
- 1.34
- 始値
- 1.33
- 買値
- 1.33
- 買値
- 1.63
- 安値
- 1.31
- 高値
- 1.38
- 出来高
- 56
- 1日の変化
- -0.75%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 19.82%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 1年の変化
- 375.00%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K