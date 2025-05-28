Divisas / SGD
SGD: Safe and Green Development Corporation
1.34 USD 0.01 (0.74%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SGD de hoy ha cambiado un -0.74%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 1.30, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 1.36.
SGD News
Rango diario
1.30 1.36
Rango anual
0.23 6.61
- Cierres anteriores
- 1.35
- Open
- 1.34
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Low
- 1.30
- High
- 1.36
- Volumen
- 97
- Cambio diario
- -0.74%
- Cambio mensual
- 20.72%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.75%
- Cambio anual
- 378.57%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B