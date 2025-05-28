QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SGD
Tornare a Azioni

SGD: Safe and Green Development Corporation

1.27 USD 0.06 (4.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SGD ha avuto una variazione del -4.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.21 e ad un massimo di 1.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Safe and Green Development Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SGD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.21 1.38
Intervallo Annuale
0.23 6.61
Chiusura Precedente
1.33
Apertura
1.32
Bid
1.27
Ask
1.57
Minimo
1.21
Massimo
1.38
Volume
153
Variazione giornaliera
-4.51%
Variazione Mensile
14.41%
Variazione Semestrale
-4.51%
Variazione Annuale
353.57%
21 settembre, domenica