Valute / SGD
SGD: Safe and Green Development Corporation
1.27 USD 0.06 (4.51%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SGD ha avuto una variazione del -4.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.21 e ad un massimo di 1.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Safe and Green Development Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SGD News
- BMO Capital resumes Snowline Gold stock with Outperform rating
- Safe And Green Q2 Revenue Jumps 3,200%
- Safe and Green Development reports 3,200% revenue growth in Q2
- BMO Capital lowers Snowline Gold stock price target on Valley PEA results
- SGD appoints three new board members following acquisition
- SGD subsidiary expands into high-value soil products market
- SGD acquires Resource Group to expand green solutions
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.21 1.38
Intervallo Annuale
0.23 6.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.33
- Apertura
- 1.32
- Bid
- 1.27
- Ask
- 1.57
- Minimo
- 1.21
- Massimo
- 1.38
- Volume
- 153
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- 353.57%
21 settembre, domenica