货币 / SGD
SGD: Safe and Green Development Corporation
1.34 USD 0.01 (0.74%)
版块: 房地产 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SGD汇率已更改-0.74%。当日，交易品种以低点1.30和高点1.36进行交易。
关注Safe and Green Development Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SGD新闻
- Safe And Green Q2 Revenue Jumps 3,200%
- Safe and Green Development reports 3,200% revenue growth in Q2
- SGD appoints three new board members following acquisition
- SGD subsidiary expands into high-value soil products market
- SGD acquires Resource Group to expand green solutions
日范围
1.30 1.36
年范围
0.23 6.61
- 前一天收盘价
- 1.35
- 开盘价
- 1.34
- 卖价
- 1.34
- 买价
- 1.64
- 最低价
- 1.30
- 最高价
- 1.36
- 交易量
- 84
- 日变化
- -0.74%
- 月变化
- 20.72%
- 6个月变化
- 0.75%
- 年变化
- 378.57%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值