通貨 / SCO
SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

17.01 USD 0.12 (0.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SCOの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.65の安値と17.15の高値で取引されました。

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oilダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
16.65 17.15
1年のレンジ
14.57 24.51
以前の終値
16.89
始値
16.82
買値
17.01
買値
17.31
安値
16.65
高値
17.15
出来高
1.888 K
1日の変化
0.71%
1ヶ月の変化
3.22%
6ヶ月の変化
2.10%
1年の変化
-14.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K