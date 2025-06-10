通貨 / SCO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
17.01 USD 0.12 (0.71%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SCOの今日の為替レートは、0.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり16.65の安値と17.15の高値で取引されました。
ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oilダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCO News
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- SCO - Perfectly Sensible Speculative Tool But Not A Hold (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
1日のレンジ
16.65 17.15
1年のレンジ
14.57 24.51
- 以前の終値
- 16.89
- 始値
- 16.82
- 買値
- 17.01
- 買値
- 17.31
- 安値
- 16.65
- 高値
- 17.15
- 出来高
- 1.888 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.10%
- 1年の変化
- -14.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K