SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
17.54 USD 0.53 (3.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCO ha avuto una variazione del 3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.19 e ad un massimo di 17.60.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.19 17.60
Intervallo Annuale
14.57 24.51
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.01
- Apertura
- 17.33
- Bid
- 17.54
- Ask
- 17.84
- Minimo
- 17.19
- Massimo
- 17.60
- Volume
- 1.414 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 3.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.28%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.64%
20 settembre, sabato