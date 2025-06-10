QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SCO
Tornare a Azioni

SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

17.54 USD 0.53 (3.12%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SCO ha avuto una variazione del 3.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.19 e ad un massimo di 17.60.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.19 17.60
Intervallo Annuale
14.57 24.51
Chiusura Precedente
17.01
Apertura
17.33
Bid
17.54
Ask
17.84
Minimo
17.19
Massimo
17.60
Volume
1.414 K
Variazione giornaliera
3.12%
Variazione Mensile
6.43%
Variazione Semestrale
5.28%
Variazione Annuale
-11.64%
20 settembre, sabato