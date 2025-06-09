货币 / SCO
SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
16.53 USD 0.50 (2.94%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SCO汇率已更改-2.94%。当日，交易品种以低点16.46和高点16.80进行交易。
关注ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SCO新闻
- Beyond Pledges: A Climate Strategy Investors Can Actually Analyze
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- SCO - Perfectly Sensible Speculative Tool But Not A Hold (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- U.S. March Oil Production At New High
日范围
16.46 16.80
年范围
14.57 24.51
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.03
- 开盘价
- 16.68
- 卖价
- 16.53
- 买价
- 16.83
- 最低价
- 16.46
- 最高价
- 16.80
- 交易量
- 1.998 K
- 日变化
- -2.94%
- 月变化
- 0.30%
- 6个月变化
- -0.78%
- 年变化
- -16.73%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值