Currencies / SCO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCO: ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil
16.53 USD 0.50 (2.94%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCO exchange rate has changed by -2.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.46 and at a high of 16.80.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCO News
- ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF: Not For Investors (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- Earnings Offer Evidence That U.S. Stocks Can Keep On Keepin' On
- Commodities: Oil Gains On Uncertainty Around Russian Oil
- June U.S. Oil Production New High
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, August 2025
- A Dynamic Market Creates New Sectoral Diversification Opportunities
- April World And Non-OPEC Oil Production Drops
- Retail Investors Boost U.S. Equity Buying, Institutions Slow Stock Selling In July
- Assessing Oil And Gas Volatility And Yield: Midstream Versus Upstream
- Short-Term Energy Outlook, July 2025 (Commodity:CL1:COM)
- Commodities: OPEC+ Noise Set To Increase This Week
- The Energy Transition Isn’t Just Electric, It’s Molecular
- June Market Recap: Policy Shifts - Themes Endure
- 2025 Midyear Outlook: How Investors Can Get A Grip On Economic Uncertainty
- U.S. Investor Risk Appetite Returns In July, Yet Bearish Stock Outlook Persists
- Weekly Commentary: 'Real Economy Sphere Vs. Financial Sphere' Q1 2025 Z.1
- Who Will Benefit From Deregulation?
- Monthly Commodities Tracker: May 2025
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Staying Selective Amid Volatility
- The Rare Earth Rerun
- SCO - Perfectly Sensible Speculative Tool But Not A Hold (NYSEARCA:SCO)
- 3 Areas To Watch In Energy Markets This Summer
- U.S. March Oil Production At New High
- Mid-Year Perspectives 2025: Cutting Through The Noise
Daily Range
16.46 16.80
Year Range
14.57 24.51
- Previous Close
- 17.03
- Open
- 16.68
- Bid
- 16.53
- Ask
- 16.83
- Low
- 16.46
- High
- 16.80
- Volume
- 1.998 K
- Daily Change
- -2.94%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.78%
- Year Change
- -16.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%