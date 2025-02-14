クォートセクション
通貨 / SB
SB: Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)

4.61 USD 0.04 (0.88%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SBの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.53の安値と4.62の高値で取引されました。

Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SB News

1日のレンジ
4.53 4.62
1年のレンジ
3.02 5.21
以前の終値
4.57
始値
4.56
買値
4.61
買値
4.91
安値
4.53
高値
4.62
出来高
311
1日の変化
0.88%
1ヶ月の変化
9.50%
6ヶ月の変化
24.59%
1年の変化
-10.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K