通貨 / SB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SB: Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)
4.61 USD 0.04 (0.88%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBの今日の為替レートは、0.88%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.53の安値と4.62の高値で取引されました。
Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SB News
- Coffee prices in New York approach all-time high amid tariffs, Brazil weather
- Earnings call transcript: Safe Bulkers Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock drops
- Safe Bulkers sells 2006-built Kamsarmax vessel for $11.5 million
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Safe Bulkers earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers sells 2007-built vessel for $12.5 million
- Archer-Daniels-Midland stock drops after Trump’s Coca-Cola sugar claim
- Safe Bulkers Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Availability of 2024 Sustainability Report
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Safe Bulkers: Still A Good Choice Despite External Headwinds (NYSE:SB)
- Safe Bulkers earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend on Common Stock
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Brazil center-south sugar crushing down around 18% in first half of March -Unica
- Brazil sees prolonged US tariff talks, minister says, linking ethanol and sugar
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For February (NYSEARCA:FDIS)
1日のレンジ
4.53 4.62
1年のレンジ
3.02 5.21
- 以前の終値
- 4.57
- 始値
- 4.56
- 買値
- 4.61
- 買値
- 4.91
- 安値
- 4.53
- 高値
- 4.62
- 出来高
- 311
- 1日の変化
- 0.88%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 24.59%
- 1年の変化
- -10.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K