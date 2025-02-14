货币 / SB
SB: Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)
4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SB汇率已更改0.22%。当日，交易品种以低点4.55和高点4.62进行交易。
关注Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SB新闻
- Coffee prices in New York approach all-time high amid tariffs, Brazil weather
- Earnings call transcript: Safe Bulkers Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock drops
- Safe Bulkers sells 2006-built Kamsarmax vessel for $11.5 million
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Safe Bulkers earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers sells 2007-built vessel for $12.5 million
- Archer-Daniels-Midland stock drops after Trump’s Coca-Cola sugar claim
- Safe Bulkers Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Availability of 2024 Sustainability Report
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Safe Bulkers: Still A Good Choice Despite External Headwinds (NYSE:SB)
- Safe Bulkers earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend on Common Stock
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Brazil center-south sugar crushing down around 18% in first half of March -Unica
- Brazil sees prolonged US tariff talks, minister says, linking ethanol and sugar
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For February (NYSEARCA:FDIS)
日范围
4.55 4.62
年范围
3.02 5.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.56
- 开盘价
- 4.58
- 卖价
- 4.57
- 买价
- 4.87
- 最低价
- 4.55
- 最高价
- 4.62
- 交易量
- 260
- 日变化
- 0.22%
- 月变化
- 8.55%
- 6个月变化
- 23.51%
- 年变化
- -11.09%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值