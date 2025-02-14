Divisas / SB
SB: Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)
4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.62.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
SB News
- Coffee prices in New York approach all-time high amid tariffs, Brazil weather
- Earnings call transcript: Safe Bulkers Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, stock drops
- Safe Bulkers sells 2006-built Kamsarmax vessel for $11.5 million
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Safe Bulkers (SB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Safe Bulkers earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers sells 2007-built vessel for $12.5 million
- Archer-Daniels-Midland stock drops after Trump’s Coca-Cola sugar claim
- Safe Bulkers Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Announces Availability of 2024 Sustainability Report
- Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy (NASDAQ:SHIP)
- Safe Bulkers: Still A Good Choice Despite External Headwinds (NYSE:SB)
- Safe Bulkers earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Safe Bulkers, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Declares Dividend on Common Stock
- ZIM, Diageo, and Israel Chemicals lead Monday’s earnings lineup
- Brazil center-south sugar crushing down around 18% in first half of March -Unica
- Brazil sees prolonged US tariff talks, minister says, linking ethanol and sugar
- Seanergy Maritime: Capesize Pure Play Trading At Deeply Discounted Valuation - Buy
- FDIS: Consumer Discretionary Dashboard For February (NYSEARCA:FDIS)
Rango diario
4.55 4.62
Rango anual
3.02 5.21
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.56
- Open
- 4.58
- Bid
- 4.57
- Ask
- 4.87
- Low
- 4.55
- High
- 4.62
- Volumen
- 297
- Cambio diario
- 0.22%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 23.51%
- Cambio anual
- -11.09%
