CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / SB
Volver a Acciones

SB: Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value)

4.57 USD 0.01 (0.22%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.62.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SB News

Rango diario
4.55 4.62
Rango anual
3.02 5.21
Cierres anteriores
4.56
Open
4.58
Bid
4.57
Ask
4.87
Low
4.55
High
4.62
Volumen
297
Cambio diario
0.22%
Cambio mensual
8.55%
Cambio a 6 meses
23.51%
Cambio anual
-11.09%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B