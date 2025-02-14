El tipo de cambio de SB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.22%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.55, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.62.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Safe Bulkers Inc ($0.001 par value). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.