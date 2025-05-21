クォートセクション
通貨 / RXO
RXO: RXO Inc

17.45 USD 0.50 (2.95%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RXOの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.11の安値と17.71の高値で取引されました。

RXO Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.11 17.71
1年のレンジ
12.20 31.99
以前の終値
16.95
始値
17.25
買値
17.45
買値
17.75
安値
17.11
高値
17.71
出来高
3.334 K
1日の変化
2.95%
1ヶ月の変化
9.61%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.82%
1年の変化
-37.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K