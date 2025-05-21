通貨 / RXO
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RXO: RXO Inc
17.45 USD 0.50 (2.95%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RXOの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.11の安値と17.71の高値で取引されました。
RXO Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RXO News
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- RXO stock price target maintained at $20 by Truist Securities
- RXO: Underlying Demand Still Remains Weak; Reiterate Hold (NYSE:RXO)
- Barclays lowers RXO stock price target to $17 on freight market challenges
- RXO, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RXO)
- RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RXO stock price target lowered to $16 by BofA on flat EBITDA outlook
- TD Cowen raises RXO stock price target to $16 on LTL strength
- Opposing strategies put brokerages on top
- LTL proving to be big growth engine at RXO
- Compared to Estimates, RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- RXO (RXO) Q2 LTL Volume Jumps 45%
- RXO Q2 2025 presentation: EBITDA rises to $38M amid technology integration progress
- First look: some small signs of improvement sequentially and year-on-year at RXO
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RXO (RXO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RXO and Triumph expand partnership to offer carrier financial services
- Truist reiterates buy rating on RXO stock, citing 60% upside potential
- QXO: I Am Buying The Company — And "The Man"
- RXO to Present at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials and Materials Conference
- RXO Releases the Latest Curve Freight Market Forecast
- Citi raises RXO stock price target to $18 from $15, keeps neutral rating
1日のレンジ
17.11 17.71
1年のレンジ
12.20 31.99
- 以前の終値
- 16.95
- 始値
- 17.25
- 買値
- 17.45
- 買値
- 17.75
- 安値
- 17.11
- 高値
- 17.71
- 出来高
- 3.334 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.82%
- 1年の変化
- -37.25%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K