RXO: RXO Inc
17.32 USD 0.32 (1.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RXO exchange rate has changed by 1.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.85 and at a high of 17.40.
Follow RXO Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RXO News
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- RXO stock price target maintained at $20 by Truist Securities
- RXO: Underlying Demand Still Remains Weak; Reiterate Hold (NYSE:RXO)
- Barclays lowers RXO stock price target to $17 on freight market challenges
- RXO, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RXO)
- RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RXO stock price target lowered to $16 by BofA on flat EBITDA outlook
- TD Cowen raises RXO stock price target to $16 on LTL strength
- Opposing strategies put brokerages on top
- LTL proving to be big growth engine at RXO
- Compared to Estimates, RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- RXO (RXO) Q2 LTL Volume Jumps 45%
- RXO Q2 2025 presentation: EBITDA rises to $38M amid technology integration progress
- First look: some small signs of improvement sequentially and year-on-year at RXO
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RXO (RXO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RXO and Triumph expand partnership to offer carrier financial services
- Truist reiterates buy rating on RXO stock, citing 60% upside potential
- QXO: I Am Buying The Company — And "The Man"
- RXO to Present at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials and Materials Conference
- RXO Releases the Latest Curve Freight Market Forecast
- Citi raises RXO stock price target to $18 from $15, keeps neutral rating
Daily Range
16.85 17.40
Year Range
12.20 31.99
- Previous Close
- 17.00
- Open
- 17.13
- Bid
- 17.32
- Ask
- 17.62
- Low
- 16.85
- High
- 17.40
- Volume
- 1.498 K
- Daily Change
- 1.88%
- Month Change
- 8.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.51%
- Year Change
- -37.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%