Valute / RXO
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
RXO: RXO Inc
16.14 USD 1.31 (7.51%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RXO ha avuto una variazione del -7.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.14 e ad un massimo di 17.54.
Segui le dinamiche di RXO Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RXO News
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- RXO stock price target maintained at $20 by Truist Securities
- RXO: Underlying Demand Still Remains Weak; Reiterate Hold (NYSE:RXO)
- Barclays lowers RXO stock price target to $17 on freight market challenges
- RXO, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RXO)
- RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RXO stock price target lowered to $16 by BofA on flat EBITDA outlook
- TD Cowen raises RXO stock price target to $16 on LTL strength
- Opposing strategies put brokerages on top
- LTL proving to be big growth engine at RXO
- Compared to Estimates, RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- RXO (RXO) Q2 LTL Volume Jumps 45%
- RXO Q2 2025 presentation: EBITDA rises to $38M amid technology integration progress
- First look: some small signs of improvement sequentially and year-on-year at RXO
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RXO (RXO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RXO and Triumph expand partnership to offer carrier financial services
- Truist reiterates buy rating on RXO stock, citing 60% upside potential
- QXO: I Am Buying The Company — And "The Man"
- RXO to Present at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials and Materials Conference
- RXO Releases the Latest Curve Freight Market Forecast
- Citi raises RXO stock price target to $18 from $15, keeps neutral rating
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.14 17.54
Intervallo Annuale
12.20 31.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.45
- Apertura
- 17.42
- Bid
- 16.14
- Ask
- 16.44
- Minimo
- 16.14
- Massimo
- 17.54
- Volume
- 6.448 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -14.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -41.96%
20 settembre, sabato