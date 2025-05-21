货币 / RXO
RXO: RXO Inc
17.36 USD 0.10 (0.57%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RXO汇率已更改-0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点17.24和高点17.69进行交易。
关注RXO Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RXO新闻
- C.H. Robinson stock remains Benchmark’s 2025 Best Idea with $125 price target
- Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS), ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)
- RXO stock price target maintained at $20 by Truist Securities
- RXO: Underlying Demand Still Remains Weak; Reiterate Hold (NYSE:RXO)
- Barclays lowers RXO stock price target to $17 on freight market challenges
- RXO, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RXO)
- RXO, Inc. (RXO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- RXO stock price target lowered to $16 by BofA on flat EBITDA outlook
- TD Cowen raises RXO stock price target to $16 on LTL strength
- Opposing strategies put brokerages on top
- LTL proving to be big growth engine at RXO
- Compared to Estimates, RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- RXO (RXO) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- RXO (RXO) Q2 LTL Volume Jumps 45%
- RXO Q2 2025 presentation: EBITDA rises to $38M amid technology integration progress
- First look: some small signs of improvement sequentially and year-on-year at RXO
- Schneider National (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Analysts Estimate RXO (RXO) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- RXO and Triumph expand partnership to offer carrier financial services
- Truist reiterates buy rating on RXO stock, citing 60% upside potential
- QXO: I Am Buying The Company — And "The Man"
- RXO to Present at the Wells Fargo 2025 Industrials and Materials Conference
- RXO Releases the Latest Curve Freight Market Forecast
- Citi raises RXO stock price target to $18 from $15, keeps neutral rating
日范围
17.24 17.69
年范围
12.20 31.99
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.46
- 开盘价
- 17.24
- 卖价
- 17.36
- 买价
- 17.66
- 最低价
- 17.24
- 最高价
- 17.69
- 交易量
- 729
- 日变化
- -0.57%
- 月变化
- 9.05%
- 6个月变化
- -8.29%
- 年变化
- -37.58%
