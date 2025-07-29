通貨 / RRR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RRR: Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A
60.99 USD 0.36 (0.59%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RRRの今日の為替レートは、0.59%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.29の安値と61.35の高値で取引されました。
Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RRR News
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio on Promising Industry Trends
- What Makes Red Rock Resorts (RRR) a New Strong Buy Stock
- シティズンJMP、レッド・ロック・リゾーツの目標株価を64ドルから65ドルに引き上げ
- Citizens JMP raises Red Rock Resorts stock price target to $65 from $64
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High - Lear (NYSE:LEA), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
- Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Up 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Red Rock Resorts stock hits 52-week high at 62.1 USD
- BYD or RRR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Red Rock Resorts EVP Nichols sells $320k in stock
- Red Rock (RRR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Axon Stock Hits A Record High, Secures Spot On Two Best Growth Stock Lists: Check Out The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More
- BYD vs. RRR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Baron Focused Growth Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Artificial Intelligence Play Credo Tech Hits Fresh Record High. Who Else Is On The IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other Premium Watchlists?
- Red Rock Resorts stock price target raised by Mizuho to $62 on strong results
- Red Rock Resorts stock hits 52-week high at 59.01 USD
- Red Rock Resorts stock price target raised to $64 from $57 at JMP
- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Compared to Estimates, Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Red Rock Resorts Q2 2025 presentation: Record revenue amid expansion plans
- Earnings call transcript: Red Rock Resorts Q2 2025 beats earnings expectations
- Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
1日のレンジ
60.29 61.35
1年のレンジ
35.09 63.59
- 以前の終値
- 60.63
- 始値
- 60.97
- 買値
- 60.99
- 買値
- 61.29
- 安値
- 60.29
- 高値
- 61.35
- 出来高
- 1.088 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.59%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.25%
- 1年の変化
- 13.24%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K