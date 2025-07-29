Valute / RRR
RRR: Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A
60.76 USD 0.23 (0.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RRR ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.12 e ad un massimo di 61.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.12 61.24
Intervallo Annuale
35.09 63.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.99
- Apertura
- 61.24
- Bid
- 60.76
- Ask
- 61.06
- Minimo
- 60.12
- Massimo
- 61.24
- Volume
- 763
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 40.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.81%
20 settembre, sabato