RRR: Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A

60.76 USD 0.23 (0.38%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RRR ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.12 e ad un massimo di 61.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.12 61.24
Intervallo Annuale
35.09 63.59
Chiusura Precedente
60.99
Apertura
61.24
Bid
60.76
Ask
61.06
Minimo
60.12
Massimo
61.24
Volume
763
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
40.71%
Variazione Annuale
12.81%
20 settembre, sabato