RRR: Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A
59.00 USD 2.08 (3.41%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RRR exchange rate has changed by -3.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 58.84 and at a high of 61.22.
Follow Red Rock Resorts Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
58.84 61.22
Year Range
35.09 63.59
- Previous Close
- 61.08
- Open
- 61.06
- Bid
- 59.00
- Ask
- 59.30
- Low
- 58.84
- High
- 61.22
- Volume
- 691
- Daily Change
- -3.41%
- Month Change
- -3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.64%
- Year Change
- 9.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%