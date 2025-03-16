通貨 / RPT
RPT: RPT Realty
2.66 USD 0.05 (1.92%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RPTの今日の為替レートは、1.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.59の安値と2.66の高値で取引されました。
RPT Realtyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
2.59 2.66
1年のレンジ
2.29 13.79
- 以前の終値
- 2.61
- 始値
- 2.61
- 買値
- 2.66
- 買値
- 2.96
- 安値
- 2.59
- 高値
- 2.66
- 出来高
- 238
- 1日の変化
- 1.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.91%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -6.34%
- 1年の変化
- -75.69%
