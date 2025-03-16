Currencies / RPT
RPT: RPT Realty
2.59 USD 0.08 (3.00%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RPT exchange rate has changed by -3.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.59 and at a high of 2.70.
Follow RPT Realty dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RPT News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Lucid Capital Markets initiates RPT Realty stock with Buy rating
- Rithm Capital Q2 Earnings: The Market Underreacted (NYSE:RITM)
- Rithm Property Trust Q2 2025 slides: third consecutive quarter of profitability, $2bn+ pipeline
- Rithm Property Trust Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RPT)
- Rithm Property Trust Inc. (RPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- Why ReShape Lifesciences Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 82%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS), Antelope Ent Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL)
- Rithm Property Trust's New 9.875% Preferred Reviewed (NYSE:RPT.PR.C)
- RPT-C: A 9.875% Preferred Stock IPO From Rithm Property Trust (NYSE:RPT)
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Recommendation For Peers) (NYSE:RITM)
- Preferreds/Bond Weekly Review: Couple Of New Issues
Daily Range
2.59 2.70
Year Range
2.29 13.79
- Previous Close
- 2.67
- Open
- 2.70
- Bid
- 2.59
- Ask
- 2.89
- Low
- 2.59
- High
- 2.70
- Volume
- 254
- Daily Change
- -3.00%
- Month Change
- 1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.80%
- Year Change
- -76.33%
