REVB: Revelation Biosciences Inc
1.56 USD 0.01 (0.65%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REVBの今日の為替レートは、0.65%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.50の安値と1.63の高値で取引されました。
Revelation Biosciences Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
- レボリューション・ビューティーの株主、1650万ポンドの資金調達を承認
- Revolution Beauty shareholders approve £16.5 million fundraise
- Gemini shows promise in rebalancing inflammation for CKD patients
- Revelation reports positive data for kidney disease treatment
- FTSE 100 today: Index slip as Trump targets Fed’s Cook; pound firm, Ashtead soars
- Tom Allsworth returns as CEO of Revolution Beauty Group
- Revolution Beauty directors subscribe for 2 million new shares
- FTSE 100 today: Index, pound edge higher; StanChart, Revolution Beauty jump
- Debenhams to support Revolution Beauty fundraising, explore licensing deal
- Revolution Beauty jumps after co-founder returns as CEO, sale talks end
- Revolution Beauty launches £1.5 million retail offer to shareholders
- Revolution Beauty raises £15 million through share placement
- Revolution Beauty adjusts FY25 EBITDA forecast downward
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Revelation Biosciences to implement 1-for-3 reverse stock split
- London stocks slip as Middle East tensions persist; BoE in focus
- FTSE 100 today: BoE rate decision looms; Vodafone names CFO; Whitbread reports
- European stocks fall on fears of Middle East escalation; central banks in focus
- Frasers Group decides not to make offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers Group confirms participation in all-cash offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers explores potential bid for Revolution Beauty, company confirms
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $4 Million Public Offering
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Best Buy Reports Downbeat Results - Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
1日のレンジ
1.50 1.63
1年のレンジ
0.70 20.16
- 以前の終値
- 1.55
- 始値
- 1.55
- 買値
- 1.56
- 買値
- 1.86
- 安値
- 1.50
- 高値
- 1.63
- 出来高
- 541
- 1日の変化
- 0.65%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -43.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -39.06%
- 1年の変化
- -88.53%
