Currencies / REVB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REVB: Revelation Biosciences Inc
1.58 USD 0.02 (1.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REVB exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.53 and at a high of 1.65.
Follow Revelation Biosciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REVB News
- Revolution Beauty shareholders approve £16.5 million fundraise
- Gemini shows promise in rebalancing inflammation for CKD patients
- Revelation reports positive data for kidney disease treatment
- FTSE 100 today: Index slip as Trump targets Fed’s Cook; pound firm, Ashtead soars
- Tom Allsworth returns as CEO of Revolution Beauty Group
- Revolution Beauty directors subscribe for 2 million new shares
- FTSE 100 today: Index, pound edge higher; StanChart, Revolution Beauty jump
- Debenhams to support Revolution Beauty fundraising, explore licensing deal
- Revolution Beauty jumps after co-founder returns as CEO, sale talks end
- Revolution Beauty launches £1.5 million retail offer to shareholders
- Revolution Beauty raises £15 million through share placement
- Revolution Beauty adjusts FY25 EBITDA forecast downward
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Revelation Biosciences to implement 1-for-3 reverse stock split
- London stocks slip as Middle East tensions persist; BoE in focus
- FTSE 100 today: BoE rate decision looms; Vodafone names CFO; Whitbread reports
- European stocks fall on fears of Middle East escalation; central banks in focus
- Frasers Group decides not to make offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers Group confirms participation in all-cash offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers explores potential bid for Revolution Beauty, company confirms
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $4 Million Public Offering
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Best Buy Reports Downbeat Results - Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
- REVB stock touches 52-week low at $0.86 amid sharp annual decline
Daily Range
1.53 1.65
Year Range
0.70 20.16
- Previous Close
- 1.56
- Open
- 1.53
- Bid
- 1.58
- Ask
- 1.88
- Low
- 1.53
- High
- 1.65
- Volume
- 462
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- -42.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.28%
- Year Change
- -88.38%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev