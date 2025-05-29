QuotazioniSezioni
REVB: Revelation Biosciences Inc

1.54 USD 0.02 (1.28%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REVB ha avuto una variazione del -1.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.54 e ad un massimo di 1.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Revelation Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.54 1.60
Intervallo Annuale
0.70 20.16
Chiusura Precedente
1.56
Apertura
1.58
Bid
1.54
Ask
1.84
Minimo
1.54
Massimo
1.60
Volume
319
Variazione giornaliera
-1.28%
Variazione Mensile
-44.00%
Variazione Semestrale
-39.84%
Variazione Annuale
-88.68%
