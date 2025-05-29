Valute / REVB
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REVB: Revelation Biosciences Inc
1.54 USD 0.02 (1.28%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REVB ha avuto una variazione del -1.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.54 e ad un massimo di 1.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Revelation Biosciences Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REVB News
- Gli azionisti di Revolution Beauty approvano raccolta fondi da 16,5 milioni di sterline
- Revolution Beauty shareholders approve £16.5 million fundraise
- Gemini shows promise in rebalancing inflammation for CKD patients
- Revelation reports positive data for kidney disease treatment
- FTSE 100 today: Index slip as Trump targets Fed’s Cook; pound firm, Ashtead soars
- Tom Allsworth returns as CEO of Revolution Beauty Group
- Revolution Beauty directors subscribe for 2 million new shares
- FTSE 100 today: Index, pound edge higher; StanChart, Revolution Beauty jump
- Debenhams to support Revolution Beauty fundraising, explore licensing deal
- Revolution Beauty jumps after co-founder returns as CEO, sale talks end
- Revolution Beauty launches £1.5 million retail offer to shareholders
- Revolution Beauty raises £15 million through share placement
- Revolution Beauty adjusts FY25 EBITDA forecast downward
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 7 to July 11) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Revelation Biosciences to implement 1-for-3 reverse stock split
- London stocks slip as Middle East tensions persist; BoE in focus
- FTSE 100 today: BoE rate decision looms; Vodafone names CFO; Whitbread reports
- European stocks fall on fears of Middle East escalation; central banks in focus
- Frasers Group decides not to make offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers Group confirms participation in all-cash offer for Revolution Beauty
- Frasers explores potential bid for Revolution Beauty, company confirms
- Why Credo Technology Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN), Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $4 Million Public Offering
- Crude Oil Falls Over 1%; Best Buy Reports Downbeat Results - Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY)
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.54 1.60
Intervallo Annuale
0.70 20.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.56
- Apertura
- 1.58
- Bid
- 1.54
- Ask
- 1.84
- Minimo
- 1.54
- Massimo
- 1.60
- Volume
- 319
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -44.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -39.84%
- Variazione Annuale
- -88.68%
21 settembre, domenica