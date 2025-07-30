クォートセクション
通貨 / REG
REG: Regency Centers Corporation

70.33 USD 0.57 (0.82%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

REGの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.45の安値と70.52の高値で取引されました。

Regency Centers Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
69.45 70.52
1年のレンジ
52.43 78.18
以前の終値
69.76
始値
69.61
買値
70.33
買値
70.63
安値
69.45
高値
70.52
出来高
1.934 K
1日の変化
0.82%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.72%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.26%
1年の変化
-2.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K