REG: Regency Centers Corporation
70.33 USD 0.57 (0.82%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
REGの今日の為替レートは、0.82%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり69.45の安値と70.52の高値で取引されました。
Regency Centers Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
69.45 70.52
1年のレンジ
52.43 78.18
- 以前の終値
- 69.76
- 始値
- 69.61
- 買値
- 70.33
- 買値
- 70.63
- 安値
- 69.45
- 高値
- 70.52
- 出来高
- 1.934 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.82%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.72%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.26%
- 1年の変化
- -2.98%
