Currencies / REG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
REG: Regency Centers Corporation
70.39 USD 0.58 (0.82%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
REG exchange rate has changed by -0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.36 and at a high of 71.04.
Follow Regency Centers Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REG News
- Kimco Earns Credit Rating Upgrade, Boosts Shareholder Confidence
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.28%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.13%
- Can O Stay Resilient Amid Soft Economy With a Stable Rent Base?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- 5 Reasons to Add Regency Centers Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Why Is Regency Centers (REG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Hold Regency Centers Stock in Your Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Diversified Tenant Base: Is Realty Income Truly Recession-Proof?
- JPMorgan downgrades Regis Healthcare stock rating to Neutral on valuation
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Regency Centers stock
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Realty Income Q2 AFFO Falls Short of Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Federal Realty Beats on Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Raises 2025 View
- Simon Property Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Revenues & Occupancy
- Phillips Edison: On Sale And Built For Lasting Income (NASDAQ:PECO)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Regency Centers (REG) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Regency Centers Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, raises guidance
- Regency Centers Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance, announces $357M acquisition
Daily Range
70.36 71.04
Year Range
52.43 78.18
- Previous Close
- 70.97
- Open
- 70.73
- Bid
- 70.39
- Ask
- 70.69
- Low
- 70.36
- High
- 71.04
- Volume
- 651
- Daily Change
- -0.82%
- Month Change
- -2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.18%
- Year Change
- -2.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%