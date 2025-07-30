Valute / REG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
REG: Regency Centers Corporation
70.27 USD 0.06 (0.09%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REG ha avuto una variazione del -0.09% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 69.80 e ad un massimo di 70.67.
Segui le dinamiche di Regency Centers Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
REG News
- Kimco Earns Credit Rating Upgrade, Boosts Shareholder Confidence
- Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.28%
- Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 down 0.13%
- Can O Stay Resilient Amid Soft Economy With a Stable Rent Base?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Shopping Center REITs: Undervalued Despite Growth Ramp
- 5 Reasons to Add Regency Centers Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Why Is Regency Centers (REG) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Here's Why it Is Wise to Hold Regency Centers Stock in Your Portfolio
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Diversified Tenant Base: Is Realty Income Truly Recession-Proof?
- JPMorgan downgrades Regis Healthcare stock rating to Neutral on valuation
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Macerich Q2 FFO Misses Estimates, Occupancy Declines Y/Y
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on Regency Centers stock
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Realty Income Q2 AFFO Falls Short of Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Federal Realty Beats on Q2 FFO & Revenue Estimates, Raises 2025 View
- Simon Property Q2 FFO Beats Estimates on Higher Revenues & Occupancy
- Phillips Edison: On Sale And Built For Lasting Income (NASDAQ:PECO)
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Regency Centers (REG) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Regency Centers Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast, raises guidance
- Regency Centers Q2 2025 slides: Raises guidance, announces $357M acquisition
Intervallo Giornaliero
69.80 70.67
Intervallo Annuale
52.43 78.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.33
- Apertura
- 70.56
- Bid
- 70.27
- Ask
- 70.57
- Minimo
- 69.80
- Massimo
- 70.67
- Volume
- 2.927 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.09%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.06%
20 settembre, sabato