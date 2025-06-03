通貨 / RDZN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RDZN: Roadzen Inc
0.97 USD 0.02 (2.11%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RDZNの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.92の安値と0.97の高値で取引されました。
Roadzen Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDZN News
- Roadzen’s India unit raises $4.5 million at premium valuation
- Roadzen Posts 22% Q1 Revenue Gain
- Roadzen enters $2.25 million private placement with institutional investors
- Roadzen stock plummets after discounted share offering
- Roadzen secures $2.25 million in registered direct offering
- Roadzen raises $2.25 million in premium-priced private placement
- Roadzen partners with major two-wheeler maker for EV roadside assistance
- Roadzen subsidiary partners with UK car retailer to offer GAP insurance
- Roadzen Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results; Fiscal Q4 Delivers 13.3% Revenue Growth, 99% Net Loss Reduction, and Continued Progress Towards Breakeven
- Supergas selects Roadzen’s AI platform to enhance fleet safety
- New to The Street’s Featured Client - Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI(™) Platform Recognized as Key Innovator in InCabin Market Map Report
- New to The Street’s Client Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) Partners with Vodafone Automotive
- Roadzen secures patent for drowsiness detection algorithm
1日のレンジ
0.92 0.97
1年のレンジ
0.68 3.00
- 以前の終値
- 0.95
- 始値
- 0.96
- 買値
- 0.97
- 買値
- 1.27
- 安値
- 0.92
- 高値
- 0.97
- 出来高
- 228
- 1日の変化
- 2.11%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.62%
- 1年の変化
- -19.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K