通貨 / RDZN
RDZN: Roadzen Inc

0.97 USD 0.02 (2.11%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RDZNの今日の為替レートは、2.11%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり0.92の安値と0.97の高値で取引されました。

Roadzen Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
0.92 0.97
1年のレンジ
0.68 3.00
以前の終値
0.95
始値
0.96
買値
0.97
買値
1.27
安値
0.92
高値
0.97
出来高
228
1日の変化
2.11%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.62%
1年の変化
-19.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K