Currencies / RDZN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RDZN: Roadzen Inc
0.97 USD 0.01 (1.04%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RDZN exchange rate has changed by 1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.94 and at a high of 0.99.
Follow Roadzen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RDZN News
- Roadzen’s India unit raises $4.5 million at premium valuation
- Roadzen Posts 22% Q1 Revenue Gain
- Roadzen enters $2.25 million private placement with institutional investors
- Roadzen stock plummets after discounted share offering
- Roadzen secures $2.25 million in registered direct offering
- Roadzen raises $2.25 million in premium-priced private placement
- Roadzen partners with major two-wheeler maker for EV roadside assistance
- Roadzen subsidiary partners with UK car retailer to offer GAP insurance
- Roadzen Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results; Fiscal Q4 Delivers 13.3% Revenue Growth, 99% Net Loss Reduction, and Continued Progress Towards Breakeven
- Supergas selects Roadzen’s AI platform to enhance fleet safety
- New to The Street’s Featured Client - Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI(™) Platform Recognized as Key Innovator in InCabin Market Map Report
- New to The Street’s Client Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) Partners with Vodafone Automotive
- Roadzen secures patent for drowsiness detection algorithm
Daily Range
0.94 0.99
Year Range
0.68 3.00
- Previous Close
- 0.96
- Open
- 0.97
- Bid
- 0.97
- Ask
- 1.27
- Low
- 0.94
- High
- 0.99
- Volume
- 181
- Daily Change
- 1.04%
- Month Change
- -3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.62%
- Year Change
- -19.17%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev