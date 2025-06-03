货币 / RDZN
RDZN: Roadzen Inc
0.95 USD 0.02 (2.06%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RDZN汇率已更改-2.06%。当日，交易品种以低点0.93和高点1.00进行交易。
关注Roadzen Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
RDZN新闻
- Roadzen’s India unit raises $4.5 million at premium valuation
- Roadzen Posts 22% Q1 Revenue Gain
- Roadzen enters $2.25 million private placement with institutional investors
- Roadzen stock plummets after discounted share offering
- Roadzen secures $2.25 million in registered direct offering
- Roadzen raises $2.25 million in premium-priced private placement
- Roadzen partners with major two-wheeler maker for EV roadside assistance
- Roadzen subsidiary partners with UK car retailer to offer GAP insurance
- Roadzen Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results; Fiscal Q4 Delivers 13.3% Revenue Growth, 99% Net Loss Reduction, and Continued Progress Towards Breakeven
- Supergas selects Roadzen’s AI platform to enhance fleet safety
- New to The Street’s Featured Client - Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI(™) Platform Recognized as Key Innovator in InCabin Market Map Report
- New to The Street’s Client Roadzen (NASDAQ: RDZN) Partners with Vodafone Automotive
- Roadzen secures patent for drowsiness detection algorithm
日范围
0.93 1.00
年范围
0.68 3.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 0.97
- 开盘价
- 1.00
- 卖价
- 0.95
- 买价
- 1.25
- 最低价
- 0.93
- 最高价
- 1.00
- 交易量
- 149
- 日变化
- -2.06%
- 月变化
- -5.00%
- 6个月变化
- -9.52%
- 年变化
- -20.83%
