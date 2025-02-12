通貨 / RBBN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
RBBN: Ribbon Communications Inc
3.97 USD 0.12 (3.12%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RBBNの今日の為替レートは、3.12%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.88の安値と3.99の高値で取引されました。
Ribbon Communications Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBBN News
- Ribbonがスティーブ・マッカフェリーをグローバルセールス担当エグゼクティブバイスプレジデントに任命
- Ribbon names Steve McCaffery as executive vice president global sales
- Ribbon launches AI platform Acumen for autonomous networking
- Ribbon Communications announces executive vice president departure
- Verizon And Federal Wins Power Ribbon Communications' Confident Outlook - Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Ribbon Communications stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Ribbon (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Earnings call transcript: Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 sees revenue beat
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 15%, EBITDA surges 47%
- Ciena Rides Cloud Demand, Faces Margin, Tariff Headwinds - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Ribbon Communications shares surge on new buyback plan
- Ribbon Communications approves $50 million stock buyback
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
3.88 3.99
1年のレンジ
3.01 5.38
- 以前の終値
- 3.85
- 始値
- 3.90
- 買値
- 3.97
- 買値
- 4.27
- 安値
- 3.88
- 高値
- 3.99
- 出来高
- 903
- 1日の変化
- 3.12%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.85%
- 1年の変化
- 22.91%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K