Currencies / RBBN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
RBBN: Ribbon Communications Inc
3.82 USD 0.08 (2.05%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RBBN exchange rate has changed by -2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.80 and at a high of 3.89.
Follow Ribbon Communications Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBBN News
- Ribbon names Steve McCaffery as executive vice president global sales
- Ribbon launches AI platform Acumen for autonomous networking
- Ribbon Communications announces executive vice president departure
- Verizon And Federal Wins Power Ribbon Communications' Confident Outlook - Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Ribbon Communications stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Ribbon (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Earnings call transcript: Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 sees revenue beat
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 15%, EBITDA surges 47%
- Ciena Rides Cloud Demand, Faces Margin, Tariff Headwinds - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Ribbon Communications shares surge on new buyback plan
- Ribbon Communications approves $50 million stock buyback
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.80 3.89
Year Range
3.01 5.38
- Previous Close
- 3.90
- Open
- 3.89
- Bid
- 3.82
- Ask
- 4.12
- Low
- 3.80
- High
- 3.89
- Volume
- 1.230 K
- Daily Change
- -2.05%
- Month Change
- -4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.04%
- Year Change
- 18.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%