Valute / RBBN
RBBN: Ribbon Communications Inc
3.87 USD 0.10 (2.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RBBN ha avuto una variazione del -2.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.86 e ad un massimo di 3.97.
Segui le dinamiche di Ribbon Communications Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RBBN News
- Ribbon nomina Steve McCaffery vicepresidente esecutivo delle vendite globali
- Ribbon names Steve McCaffery as executive vice president global sales
- Ribbon launches AI platform Acumen for autonomous networking
- Ribbon Communications announces executive vice president departure
- Verizon And Federal Wins Power Ribbon Communications' Confident Outlook - Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Ribbon Communications stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Ribbon (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Earnings call transcript: Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 sees revenue beat
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 15%, EBITDA surges 47%
- Ciena Rides Cloud Demand, Faces Margin, Tariff Headwinds - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Ribbon Communications shares surge on new buyback plan
- Ribbon Communications approves $50 million stock buyback
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.86 3.97
Intervallo Annuale
3.01 5.38
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.97
- Apertura
- 3.97
- Bid
- 3.87
- Ask
- 4.17
- Minimo
- 3.86
- Massimo
- 3.97
- Volume
- 1.058 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 19.81%
20 settembre, sabato