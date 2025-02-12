통화 / RBBN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
RBBN: Ribbon Communications Inc
3.87 USD 0.10 (2.52%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
RBBN 환율이 오늘 -2.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.86이고 고가는 3.97이었습니다.
Ribbon Communications Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBBN News
- 스티브 맥카프리, Ribbon의 글로벌 영업 부사장으로 임명
- Ribbon names Steve McCaffery as executive vice president global sales
- Ribbon launches AI platform Acumen for autonomous networking
- Ribbon Communications announces executive vice president departure
- Verizon And Federal Wins Power Ribbon Communications' Confident Outlook - Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Ribbon Communications stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Ribbon (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Ribbon Communications Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Earnings call transcript: Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 sees revenue beat
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- Ribbon Communications Q2 2025 slides: revenue jumps 15%, EBITDA surges 47%
- Ciena Rides Cloud Demand, Faces Margin, Tariff Headwinds - Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
- Dow Gains Over 100 Points; US Job Openings Increase In April - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
- Signet Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins Ferguson Enterprises, Dollar General And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO), Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN)
- Credo Tech, Dollar General lead market cap stock movers on Tuesday
- Ribbon Communications shares surge on new buyback plan
- Ribbon Communications approves $50 million stock buyback
- Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
3.86 3.97
년간 변동
3.01 5.38
- 이전 종가
- 3.97
- 시가
- 3.97
- Bid
- 3.87
- Ask
- 4.17
- 저가
- 3.86
- 고가
- 3.97
- 볼륨
- 1.058 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.52%
- 월 변동
- -3.73%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 19.81%
20 9월, 토요일